Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.26 Billion

Equities analysts predict that Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) will announce $1.26 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Dillard’s’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.29 billion and the lowest is $1.22 billion. Dillard’s reported sales of $919.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 37.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dillard’s will report full-year sales of $5.82 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.57 billion to $6.06 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $6.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.73 billion to $6.29 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Dillard’s.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $6.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $5.17. Dillard’s had a return on equity of 16.69% and a net margin of 5.13%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($6.94) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 72.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Dillard’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $196.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. TheStreet upgraded Dillard’s from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Dillard’s from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. Dillard’s currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.00.

NYSE DDS opened at $183.27 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $169.10. Dillard’s has a one year low of $23.02 and a one year high of $193.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. Dillard’s’s payout ratio is currently -21.98%.

In other news, Director J C. Watts, Jr. sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.18, for a total value of $99,526.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,100 shares in the company, valued at $1,862,558. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Tom W. Bolin sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.21, for a total value of $57,684.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $230,014.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 31,100 shares of company stock worth $4,119,010. Corporate insiders own 24.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in Dillard’s during the second quarter worth $1,832,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in Dillard’s by 34.1% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 52,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,084,000 after acquiring an additional 13,379 shares during the period. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Dillard’s during the first quarter worth $429,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Dillard’s by 18.4% during the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 88,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,568,000 after acquiring an additional 13,784 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Dillard’s by 29.9% during the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 20,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,970,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.99% of the company’s stock.

Dillard’s Company Profile

Dillard's, Inc operates retail department stores in the southeastern, southwestern, and midwestern areas of the United States. Its stores offer merchandise, including fashion apparel for women, men, and children; and accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. As of January 30, 2021, the company operated 282 Dillard's stores, including 32 clearance centers, and an Internet store at dillards.com.

