Dimecoin Market Cap Reaches $1.37 Million (DIME)

Dimecoin (CURRENCY:DIME) traded 24.5% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 1st. One Dimecoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Dimecoin has a total market capitalization of $1.37 million and approximately $333.00 worth of Dimecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Dimecoin has traded down 19.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Dimecoin alerts:

PIVX (PIVX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001392 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001657 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000014 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $45.14 or 0.00109576 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0360 or 0.00000087 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dimecoin Coin Profile

Dimecoin (CRYPTO:DIME) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 23rd, 2013. Dimecoin’s total supply is 555,998,059,584 coins and its circulating supply is 478,333,438,962 coins. The Reddit community for Dimecoin is /r/dimecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dimecoin’s official website is www.dimecoinnetwork.com . Dimecoin’s official Twitter account is @dimecoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DimeCoin is a Quark based cryptocurrency designed to provide greater privacy and security. “

Dimecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dimecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dimecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dimecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dimecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dimecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.