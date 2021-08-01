Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Acquires 341,475 Shares of Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO) by 640.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 394,823 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 341,475 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.65% of Avid Bioservices worth $7,206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Avid Bioservices by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,167,246 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $75,970,000 after purchasing an additional 321,838 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Avid Bioservices by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,203,789 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,942,000 after purchasing an additional 89,430 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Avid Bioservices by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 938,866 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,115,000 after buying an additional 126,008 shares during the last quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ purchased a new position in shares of Avid Bioservices during the 1st quarter valued at $15,986,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Avid Bioservices by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 526,268 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,073,000 after buying an additional 132,733 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CDMO opened at $25.65 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.24. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 641.41 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.76. Avid Bioservices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.61 and a 52-week high of $27.02.

Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $27.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.70 million. Avid Bioservices had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 11.69%. As a group, research analysts predict that Avid Bioservices, Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CDMO shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Avid Bioservices from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Avid Bioservices from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on Avid Bioservices from $21.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Avid Bioservices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Avid Bioservices has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.00.

In other Avid Bioservices news, General Counsel Mark R. Ziebell sold 7,207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.61, for a total value of $184,571.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Daniel R. Hart sold 5,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.61, for a total value of $138,524.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.72% of the company’s stock.

Avid Bioservices Company Profile

Avid Bioservices, Inc, a contract development and manufacturing organization, provides process development and current good manufacturing practices (CGMP) clinical and commercial manufacturing services focused on biopharmaceutical drug substances derived from mammalian cell culture. It produces monoclonal antibodies and recombinant proteins; and offers services, including CGMP clinical and commercial drug substance manufacturing, purification, bulk packaging, release and stability testing, and regulatory submission and support.

