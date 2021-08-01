Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Acquires 6,367 Shares of Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) by 8.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 81,567 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,367 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.14% of Q2 worth $8,172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Oak Ridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Q2 in the 1st quarter valued at about $689,000. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Q2 in the 1st quarter worth approximately $151,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Q2 by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,219,188 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $122,163,000 after buying an additional 67,219 shares during the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Q2 by 24,495.0% in the 1st quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 4,919 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 4,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Q2 by 212.7% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,653 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 3,845 shares during the last quarter.

Several research firms have weighed in on QTWO. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Q2 from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Q2 from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. DA Davidson raised shares of Q2 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $128.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Q2 from $129.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Gabelli raised shares of Q2 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.83.

QTWO opened at $103.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 4.02 and a current ratio of 4.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $101.28. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.97 and a 1 year high of $148.56. The firm has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a PE ratio of -42.87 and a beta of 1.53.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.04. Q2 had a negative net margin of 30.26% and a negative return on equity of 5.25%. The firm had revenue of $116.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.39 million. Analysts forecast that Q2 Holdings, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Q2 news, Director James Offerdahl sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.62, for a total transaction of $47,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,364 shares in the company, valued at $791,401.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO John E. Breeden sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $525,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 66,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,931,365. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 40,644 shares of company stock valued at $4,039,943. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. The company offers Q2 Digital Banking and Transactions, a browser-based digital banking solution that delivers RCFI-branded digital banking capabilities; Q2mobility App, a mobile and tablet digital banking solution; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture; and Q2 Person-to-Person Payments, a partnered integrated person-to-person payments solution.

