Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Boosts Stake in Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY) by 17.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 204,352 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,644 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 1.70% of Guaranty Bancshares worth $7,510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TCTC Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 232.7% during the 1st quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 1,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 48.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 323.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 3,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 79.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,577 shares in the last quarter. 21.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GNTY. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Guaranty Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Guaranty Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock.

GNTY stock opened at $33.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $403.41 million, a P/E ratio of 9.71 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92. Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.98 and a 12 month high of $41.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.50.

Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.11. Guaranty Bancshares had a net margin of 32.33% and a return on equity of 14.59%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 28th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 25th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. Guaranty Bancshares’s payout ratio is 24.24%.

In other Guaranty Bancshares news, Director James S. Bunch acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $33.72 per share, for a total transaction of $101,160.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 145,800 shares in the company, valued at $4,916,376. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 27.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Guaranty Bancshares Profile

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Guaranty Bank & Trust, N.A. that provides a range of commercial and consumer banking products and services for small- and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company offers various deposit products, such as checking and savings, money market, and business accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and loan products comprising commercial and industrial, construction and development, 1-4 family residential, commercial real estate, farmland and agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans.

