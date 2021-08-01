Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Boosts Stock Position in Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV) by 7.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 345,265 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,103 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.86% of Brightcove worth $6,939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BCOV. Pembroke Management LTD purchased a new stake in Brightcove during the 1st quarter valued at about $9,675,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its stake in Brightcove by 65.2% during the 1st quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 336,676 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,774,000 after purchasing an additional 132,908 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Brightcove by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 709,546 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $14,278,000 after purchasing an additional 84,505 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Brightcove during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,681,000. Finally, Advisory Research Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Brightcove by 485.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 99,477 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,001,000 after buying an additional 82,487 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BCOV opened at $11.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $468.09 million, a PE ratio of 52.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.82. Brightcove Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.66 and a twelve month high of $25.26. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.73.

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The software maker reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.08. Brightcove had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 4.47%. On average, research analysts forecast that Brightcove Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Lake Street Capital decreased their price objective on Brightcove from $25.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Brightcove in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Northland Securities decreased their price objective on Brightcove from $29.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Brightcove from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brightcove presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.60.

Brightcove Inc provides cloud-based services for video. Its flagship product includes Video Cloud, an online video platform that enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. The company also offers Brightcove Live, a solution for live streaming; Brightcove Beacon, an application that enables companies to launch over-the-top video experiences on mobile, web, and smart and connected TVs; Brightcove Player, a video player technology with a cloud-based service for creating and managing video player experiences; and Zencoder, a cloud-based video encoding service.

