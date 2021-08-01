Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Buys 27,805 Shares of Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB) by 24.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 140,773 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,805 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 1.69% of Metropolitan Bank worth $7,089,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MCB. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its position in Metropolitan Bank by 560.4% during the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 130,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,590,000 after acquiring an additional 111,038 shares during the last quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC bought a new position in Metropolitan Bank during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,273,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Metropolitan Bank by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 544,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,438,000 after acquiring an additional 57,122 shares during the last quarter. M3F Inc. bought a new position in Metropolitan Bank during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,339,000. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new position in Metropolitan Bank during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,631,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.19% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Metropolitan Bank from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday.

In other news, CFO Greg Sigrist bought 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $61.35 per share, for a total transaction of $98,160.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Nick Rosenberg sold 1,005 shares of Metropolitan Bank stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.15, for a total value of $64,470.75. Company insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MCB opened at $71.03 on Friday. Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $25.51 and a fifty-two week high of $72.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.16. The stock has a market cap of $592.39 million, a PE ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 1.33.

Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.14. Metropolitan Bank had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 28.29%. Equities analysts forecast that Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. will post 6.35 EPS for the current year.

Metropolitan Bank Profile

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Metropolitan Commercial Bank that provides a range of business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, public entities, and individuals in the New York metropolitan area.

