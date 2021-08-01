Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Buys 35,104 Shares of Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) by 137.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 60,634 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35,104 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.11% of Allakos worth $6,960,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Allakos in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $128,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Allakos by 71.2% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new position in Allakos in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in Allakos in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in Allakos by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Allakos alerts:

Shares of ALLK stock opened at $79.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.35 and a beta of 0.90. Allakos Inc. has a 52 week low of $73.75 and a 52 week high of $157.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $88.54.

Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.18). Analysts forecast that Allakos Inc. will post -4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Allakos news, CEO Robert Alexander sold 14,517 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.32, for a total transaction of $1,485,379.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Henrik S. Md Rasmussen sold 2,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.60, for a total value of $218,176.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 92,711 shares of company stock worth $8,774,813. 34.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ALLK. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Allakos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Cowen began coverage on shares of Allakos in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $76.53 target price for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Allakos in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Allakos presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.91.

About Allakos

Allakos, Inc engages in the development of therapeutic antibodies. Its primary product is AK002, a monoclonal antibody used for the treatment of various eosinophil and mast cell related diseases such as eosinophilic gastritis, urticaria, severe allergic conjunctivitis, and indolent systemic mastocytosis.

Recommended Story: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Receive News & Ratings for Allakos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allakos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.