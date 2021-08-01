Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Buys 412 Shares of BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,649 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in BeiGene were worth $8,155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BeiGene by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BeiGene by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 2,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BeiGene by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of BeiGene by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of BeiGene by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,391,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. 61.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BGNE opened at $316.59 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $334.78. The stock has a market cap of $29.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.23 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.62 and a quick ratio of 4.56. BeiGene, Ltd. has a one year low of $205.29 and a one year high of $388.97.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.90) by $2.59. BeiGene had a negative net margin of 135.24% and a negative return on equity of 31.71%. The firm had revenue of $605.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.90 million. Research analysts forecast that BeiGene, Ltd. will post -10.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of BeiGene from $388.00 to $417.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BeiGene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of BeiGene from $357.00 to $409.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $342.63.

In related news, CEO John Oyler sold 69,216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.82, for a total value of $4,971,093.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,849,945 shares in the company, valued at $420,143,049.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Xiaobin Wu sold 6,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.00, for a total transaction of $2,303,245.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 167,376 shares of company stock valued at $28,997,730 over the last quarter. 8.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About BeiGene

BeiGene, Ltd. discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for cancer therapeutics in the People's Republic of China and the United States. Its products include BRUKINSA to treat relapsed/refractory (R/R) mantle cell lymphoma; Tislelizumab to treat R/R classical Hodgkin's lymphoma; ABRAXANE to treat breast cancer; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; XGEVA to treat giant cell tumor of bone; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia; KYPROLIS to treat R/R multiple myeloma; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma; Pamiparib for the treatment of various solid tumors; and BAT1706 to treat metastatic colorectal cancer, liver cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

