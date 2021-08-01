Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Buys 4,846 Shares of Acme United Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Acme United Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 169,107 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,846 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 4.85% of Acme United worth $6,670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ACU. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in Acme United by 39.0% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 89,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,687,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Acme United in the 4th quarter valued at $298,000. Ellsworth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Acme United by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 8,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,834 shares during the period. Capital Management Corp VA boosted its holdings in Acme United by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 416,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,436,000 after purchasing an additional 17,625 shares during the period. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in Acme United in the 1st quarter valued at $340,000. 61.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSEAMERICAN:ACU opened at $42.30 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.26. The company has a market cap of $147.20 million, a P/E ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 1.04. Acme United Co. has a 52 week low of $21.36 and a 52 week high of $48.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Acme United (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.01. Acme United had a net margin of 7.48% and a return on equity of 20.59%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st.

In related news, CFO Paul G. Driscoll sold 3,618 shares of Acme United stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total transaction of $162,882.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,771,537. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Walter C. Johnsen sold 3,043 shares of Acme United stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.55, for a total transaction of $135,565.65. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 305,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,592,917.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,189 shares of company stock valued at $1,282,100 over the last three months. 34.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Acme United Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, supplies cutting, measuring, first aid, sharpening, and safety products to the school, home, office, hardware, sporting good, and industrial markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Asia. It offers scissors, shears, rulers, pencil sharpeners, paper trimmers, safety cutters, lettering products, glue guns, and other craft products under the Westcott brand name; and cutting tools under the Clauss brand.

