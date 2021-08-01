Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Buys 88,526 Shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CUK)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CUK) by 37.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 323,910 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 88,526 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.17% of Carnival Co. & worth $7,259,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & in the first quarter worth $1,764,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 947.0% in the first quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 1,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & in the first quarter worth $38,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Carnival Co. & in the fourth quarter valued at about $263,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Carnival Co. & by 5.8% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CUK stock opened at $19.92 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.22. Carnival Co. & plc has a 12 month low of $10.38 and a 12 month high of $27.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CUK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 28th. The company reported ($1.80) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.62) by ($0.18). Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 6,471.63% and a negative return on equity of 38.85%. The firm had revenue of $50.00 million for the quarter.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CUK shares. Berenberg Bank raised Carnival Co. & from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

In related news, CFO David Bernstein sold 11,662 shares of Carnival Co. & stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.03, for a total value of $268,575.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael Olaf Thamm sold 16,175 shares of Carnival Co. & stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.36, for a total value of $329,323.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,012 shares of company stock worth $927,222 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Carnival Co. & Company Profile

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

