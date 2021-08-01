Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Decreases Holdings in Gold Resource Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Gold Resource Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,600,768 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 95,113 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 3.49% of Gold Resource worth $6,866,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Gold Resource by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,793,046 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,655,000 after purchasing an additional 62,008 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Gold Resource by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,309,361 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,377,000 after buying an additional 486,848 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Gold Resource by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,517,802 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,007,000 after buying an additional 144,832 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Gold Resource by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,131,649 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,987,000 after buying an additional 102,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Gold Resource by 468.7% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 418,967 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after buying an additional 345,300 shares in the last quarter. 37.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on GORO. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.50 price objective on shares of Gold Resource in a report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gold Resource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Shares of Gold Resource stock opened at $2.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $157.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.44 and a beta of 1.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.13. Gold Resource Co. has a 1 year low of $2.02 and a 1 year high of $4.94.

Gold Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $27.27 million for the quarter. Gold Resource had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 0.39%. On average, analysts forecast that Gold Resource Co. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Gold Resource’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -44.44%.

Gold Resource Corporation explores for, develops, produces, and sells gold and silver in Mexico and the United States. It also explores for copper, lead, and zinc deposits. The company's flagship property is the Aguila project comprising 18 mining concessions covering an area of approximately 24,372 hectares located in the State of Oaxaca, Mexico.

