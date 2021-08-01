Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Decreases Stock Holdings in Genie Energy Ltd. (NYSE:GNE)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in Genie Energy Ltd. (NYSE:GNE) by 5.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,109,786 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 68,322 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 4.21% of Genie Energy worth $7,036,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GNE. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Genie Energy by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 166,723 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 27,071 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Genie Energy by 65.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 55,828 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 22,161 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Genie Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Genie Energy by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 70,374 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 1,631 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Genie Energy by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 104,313 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $752,000 after buying an additional 19,888 shares during the period. 27.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GNE stock opened at $5.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $154.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.27 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.04. Genie Energy Ltd. has a one year low of $5.51 and a one year high of $9.60.

Genie Energy (NYSE:GNE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. Genie Energy had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 7.71%. The company had revenue of $135.34 million during the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Genie Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th.

About Genie Energy

Genie Energy Ltd., through its subsidiaries, supplies electricity and natural gas to residential and small business customers in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates in three segments: Genie Retail Energy (GRE); GRE International; and Genie Energy Services. It resells electricity and natural gas to residential and small business customers primarily in the Eastern and Midwestern United States, as well as in the United Kingdom, Japan, and Finland.

