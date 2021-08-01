Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Decreases Stock Holdings in inTEST Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its position in shares of inTEST Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 554,573 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 15,522 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 5.18% of inTEST worth $6,550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTT. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of inTEST during the first quarter valued at about $1,599,000. Millrace Asset Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of inTEST during the first quarter valued at about $1,576,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of inTEST during the first quarter valued at about $1,064,000. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of inTEST by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 480,992 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,681,000 after purchasing an additional 52,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of inTEST in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $339,000. 49.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

INTT opened at $14.31 on Friday. inTEST Co. has a 12-month low of $4.03 and a 12-month high of $18.00. The stock has a market cap of $153.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.22, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 2.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.65.

inTEST (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.01. inTEST had a net margin of 3.96% and a return on equity of 8.06%. The company had revenue of $19.56 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that inTEST Co. will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

INTT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of inTEST from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of inTEST from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on shares of inTEST from $11.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th.

inTEST Profile

inTEST Corp. engages in the supply of precision-engineered solutions for manufacturing and testing across a wide range of markets including automotive, defense, aerospace, electronics, fiber optic, machining, medical, telecom, and semiconductor. It operates through the Thermal Products and Electromechanical Semiconductor Products (EMS) business segments.

