Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Decreases Stock Position in Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its position in Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 855,346 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 59,769 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.84% of Epizyme worth $7,462,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Epizyme by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 19,570 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 3,029 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Epizyme by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,484,137 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,169,000 after acquiring an additional 11,759 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Epizyme by 56.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 69,780 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $758,000 after acquiring an additional 25,119 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Epizyme by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 53,808 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $584,000 after acquiring an additional 1,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Epizyme by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,496 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Epizyme alerts:

Epizyme stock opened at $6.63 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 8.35 and a current ratio of 8.73. Epizyme, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.49 and a 1 year high of $14.56. The company has a market cap of $676.13 million, a P/E ratio of -2.68 and a beta of 1.27.

Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.13). Epizyme had a negative return on equity of 143.20% and a negative net margin of 1,139.03%. The business had revenue of $7.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.73 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 442.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Epizyme, Inc. will post -2.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Epizyme from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. SVB Leerink upgraded shares of Epizyme from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.71.

About Epizyme

Epizyme, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel epigenetic medicines for patients with cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company offers Tazemetostat for the treatment of metastatic or locally advanced epithelioid sarcoma for adults and pediatric patients.

Featured Story: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for Epizyme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Epizyme and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.