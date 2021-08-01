Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Grows Holdings in Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 190,953 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,005 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 1.53% of Willdan Group worth $7,837,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WLDN. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Willdan Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Willdan Group by 27.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,416 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Willdan Group by 277.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,943 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 2,898 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Willdan Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Willdan Group during the first quarter worth approximately $237,000. 72.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Willdan Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th.

In related news, SVP Paul Milton Whitelaw sold 2,000 shares of Willdan Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.36, for a total transaction of $80,720.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,837 shares in the company, valued at $598,821.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Micah Chen sold 1,664 shares of Willdan Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.23, for a total value of $65,278.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 31,960 shares of company stock worth $1,214,074 over the last quarter. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

WLDN stock opened at $41.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $516.45 million, a PE ratio of -47.96 and a beta of 1.44. Willdan Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.40 and a 1 year high of $54.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.51.

Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). The company had revenue of $79.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.88 million. Willdan Group had a positive return on equity of 3.44% and a negative net margin of 2.78%. Analysts predict that Willdan Group, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Willdan Group Profile

Willdan Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional, technical and consulting services primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Energy, and Engineering and Consulting. The Energy segment offers comprehensive audit and surveys, program design, master planning, demand reduction, grid optimization, benchmarking analyses, design engineering, construction management, performance contracting, installation, alternative financing, and measurement and verification services, as well as software and data analytics.

