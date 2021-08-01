Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Grows Position in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI) by 22.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,995,802 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 361,571 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 1.28% of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals worth $6,525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,173,428 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $91,844,000 after purchasing an additional 352,449 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,403,244 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,834,000 after purchasing an additional 216,544 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 531.6% in the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 584,238 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,905,000 after purchasing an additional 491,733 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $205,000. Institutional investors own 62.61% of the company’s stock.

In other Spectrum Pharmaceuticals news, Director Seth H. Z. Fischer sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.24, for a total transaction of $50,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 46,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $198,334.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,571 shares of company stock valued at $98,682. 4.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPPI opened at $3.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $528.43 million, a P/E ratio of -2.71 and a beta of 2.22. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $2.82 and a one year high of $5.24. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.70.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.08. Research analysts forecast that Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SPPI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, April 12th.

About Spectrum Pharmaceuticals

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes oncology and hematology drug products. The company's products under development include ROLONTIS, a novel long-acting granulocyte colony-stimulating factor for chemotherapy-induced neutropenia; Poziotinib, a novel irreversible tyrosine kinase inhibitor for non-small cell lung cancer tumors with various mutations; and Anti-CD20-IFNa, an antibody-interferon fusion molecule directed against CD20 that is in Phase I development for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, including diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.

