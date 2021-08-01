Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Grows Position in TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR) by 206.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 350,684 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 236,154 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.92% of TCR2 Therapeutics worth $7,741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in TCR2 Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in TCR2 Therapeutics by 150.2% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,624 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in TCR2 Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $95,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in TCR2 Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $106,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in TCR2 Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $210,000. 98.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ TCRR opened at $12.44 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.41. The company has a quick ratio of 32.60, a current ratio of 32.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.15 and a 1-year high of $35.86. The company has a market capitalization of $474.71 million, a PE ratio of -5.27 and a beta of 2.07.

TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.03). As a group, equities analysts predict that TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on TCRR. Wedbush decreased their price target on TCR2 Therapeutics from $57.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Mizuho assumed coverage on TCR2 Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised TCR2 Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on TCR2 Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. TCR2 Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.67.

TCR2 Therapeutics Profile

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops novel T cell receptor therapies for patients suffering from cancer. The company's lead product candidates include gavo-cel, a mono TCR Fusion Construct T cells (TRuC-T cells) targeting mesothelin positive solid tumors, which is in phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), ovarian cancer, malignant pleural/peritoneal mesothelioma, and cholangiocarcinoma; and TC-110 a TRuC-T cell targeting CD19-positive B-Cell hematological malignancies, including adult acute lymphoblastic leukemia, DLBCL, follicular lymphoma, and other non-hodgkin lymphomas that is in phase I/II clinical trial.

