Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Grows Stock Holdings in Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,054,779 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 46,921 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.66% of Vermilion Energy worth $7,679,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VET. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Vermilion Energy by 0.7% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 327,245 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,376,000 after purchasing an additional 2,276 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Vermilion Energy by 18.2% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 169,143 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 26,047 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Vermilion Energy in the first quarter valued at about $163,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vermilion Energy in the first quarter valued at about $249,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Vermilion Energy by 76.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,847,934 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,861,000 after purchasing an additional 801,877 shares in the last quarter. 17.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vermilion Energy alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on VET. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$10.25 to C$12.25 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Vermilion Energy from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$11.50 to C$12.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$10.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vermilion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.84.

Shares of VET stock opened at $7.19 on Friday. Vermilion Energy Inc. has a one year low of $2.13 and a one year high of $9.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 3.20.

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter. Vermilion Energy had a negative return on equity of 15.68% and a net margin of 27.89%. The company had revenue of $290.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.54 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Vermilion Energy Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Vermilion Energy

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. It owns 81% working interest in 642,300 net acres of developed land and 87% working interest in 376,700 net acres of undeveloped land, and 613 net producing natural gas wells and 3,034 net producing oil wells in Canada; and 96% working interest in 248,900 net acres of developed land and 91% working interest in 222,100 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins, and 325 net producing oil wells and 3.0 net producing gas wells in France.

Further Reading: Momentum Indicators

Receive News & Ratings for Vermilion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vermilion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.