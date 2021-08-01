Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $7.01 Million Holdings in EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 254,606 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,792 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.31% of EVO Payments worth $7,007,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EVOP. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of EVO Payments by 41.6% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 2,585 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of EVO Payments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $285,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of EVO Payments by 19.9% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 11,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 1,868 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of EVO Payments during the first quarter valued at approximately $319,000. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN increased its holdings in shares of EVO Payments by 32.6% during the first quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 12,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 2,996 shares in the last quarter. 57.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other EVO Payments news, CAO Anthony J. Radesca sold 25,746 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.23, for a total value of $726,809.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $307,735.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Groot Steven J. De sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $56,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,910,188. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 87,467 shares of company stock valued at $2,494,897 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 42.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EVO Payments stock opened at $29.20 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.93. EVO Payments, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.45 and a 12-month high of $31.99. The company has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -182.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.75.

EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13. The business had revenue of $106.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.63 million. EVO Payments had a negative return on equity of 6.89% and a net margin of 0.53%. EVO Payments’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.12) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that EVO Payments, Inc. will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on EVOP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded EVO Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target (up previously from $30.00) on shares of EVO Payments in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on EVO Payments from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. EVO Payments has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.80.

EVO Payments Profile

EVO Payments, Inc operates as an integrated merchant acquirer and payment processor in the Americas and Europe. Its payment and commerce solutions consist of gateway solutions, online fraud prevention and management reporting, online hosted payments page capabilities, cellphone-based SMS integrated payment collection services, security tokenization and encryption solutions at the point-of-sale, dynamic currency conversion, ACH, loyalty offers, and other ancillary solutions.

