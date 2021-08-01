Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $7.91 Million Stake in Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN) by 321.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 195,484 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 149,140 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.19% of Parsons worth $7,905,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSN. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Parsons by 163.4% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Nixon Capital LLC acquired a new position in Parsons during the 1st quarter worth about $109,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Parsons during the 1st quarter worth about $121,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Parsons during the 1st quarter worth about $237,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in Parsons during the 1st quarter worth about $250,000.

PSN has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Parsons from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 5th. TheStreet downgraded Parsons from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Parsons from $45.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Parsons from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.75.

Shares of Parsons stock opened at $38.62 on Friday. Parsons Co. has a one year low of $30.08 and a one year high of $45.01. The company has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $39.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

Parsons (NYSE:PSN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.09. Parsons had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 2.47%. The business had revenue of $874.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $921.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Parsons Co. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Parsons

Parsons Corporation provides technology based solutions in the defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets in North America, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Federal Solutions and Critical Infrastructure. The company offers cyber security and intelligence services, as well as offensive and defensive cybersecurity platforms, tools, and operations to U.S.

