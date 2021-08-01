Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $8.22 Million Stake in Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ:LUNA)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ:LUNA) by 6.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 780,563 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,365 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 2.49% of Luna Innovations worth $8,219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Luna Innovations by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 24,400 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Luna Innovations by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 85,627 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $846,000 after buying an additional 13,330 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Luna Innovations during the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Luna Innovations by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 83,183 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $876,000 after buying an additional 1,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Luna Innovations during the 4th quarter worth approximately $119,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Luna Innovations alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Luna Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

NASDAQ:LUNA opened at $12.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The company has a market cap of $387.41 million, a PE ratio of 94.85 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.73. Luna Innovations Incorporated has a 12 month low of $5.55 and a 12 month high of $13.05.

Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $26.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.41 million. Luna Innovations had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 4.45%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Luna Innovations Incorporated will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

Luna Innovations Profile

Luna Innovations Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets fiber optic test, measurement, and control products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Lightwave and Luna Labs. The Lightwave segment offers test and measurement products, which include optical vector analyzer, optical backscatter reflectometers, and the Phoenix family of tunable lasers; and Hyperion sensing solution that enable full-spectrum data acquisition and flexible peak detect algorithms of fiber-bragg grating (FBG), long period FBGs and fabry-perot sensors with low-latency access to data for closed loop feedback applications.

Recommended Story: What does an outperform rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LUNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ:LUNA).

Receive News & Ratings for Luna Innovations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luna Innovations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.