Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Increases Stock Position in Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA) by 39.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,432,259 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 684,955 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 1.52% of Akebia Therapeutics worth $8,231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Akebia Therapeutics by 8.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,368,986 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,868,000 after buying an additional 971,438 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Akebia Therapeutics by 16.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,598,807 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,796,000 after buying an additional 374,236 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Akebia Therapeutics by 2,488.7% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,134,548 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,840,000 after buying an additional 1,090,721 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Akebia Therapeutics by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 956,009 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,677,000 after buying an additional 13,633 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Akebia Therapeutics by 213.9% during the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 922,954 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,124,000 after buying an additional 628,925 shares during the period. 62.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Akebia Therapeutics alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Akebia Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.57.

Shares of AKBA opened at $2.47 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $395.50 million, a PE ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 1.76. Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.09 and a 1 year high of $11.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.38.

Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $52.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.80 million. Akebia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 151.39% and a negative return on equity of 96.29%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.26 EPS for the current year.

Akebia Therapeutics Profile

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of renal therapeutics for patients with kidney diseases. The company's lead product investigational product candidate is vadadustat, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anemia due to chronic kidney disease (CKD) in dialysis-dependent and non-dialysis dependent adult patients.

Recommended Story: What is the G-20?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AKBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA).

Receive News & Ratings for Akebia Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akebia Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.