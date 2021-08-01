Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Invests $7.99 Million in Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 166,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,993,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.33% of Denbury at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cutler Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of Denbury during the first quarter worth about $153,000. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Denbury during the first quarter worth about $172,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Denbury during the first quarter worth about $219,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Denbury during the first quarter worth about $281,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in Denbury in the first quarter worth about $321,000. Institutional investors own 94.22% of the company’s stock.

DEN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Siebert Williams Shank initiated coverage on shares of Denbury in a report on Friday, June 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Denbury from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 9th. Roth Capital lowered shares of Denbury from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $78.75 in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Denbury in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Denbury from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Denbury presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.79.

DEN stock opened at $65.71 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.40. Denbury Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.43 and a 52-week high of $81.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Denbury (NYSE:DEN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.16. Denbury had a negative net margin of 214.16% and a negative return on equity of 146.78%. The firm had revenue of $251.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.82 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Denbury Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

Denbury Company Profile

Denbury Inc, an independent energy company, focuses on producing oil from mature oil fields in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. The company holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

