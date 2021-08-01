Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Makes New Investment in Vidler Water Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:VWTR)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Vidler Water Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:VWTR) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 909,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,104,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 4.93% of Vidler Water Resources as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VWTR. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Vidler Water Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Vidler Water Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $289,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in Vidler Water Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Vidler Water Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,047,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in Vidler Water Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $352,000. 64.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Vidler Water Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th.

VWTR opened at $13.47 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $247.58 million, a PE ratio of 20.41 and a beta of 0.92. Vidler Water Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.87 and a 1 year high of $16.28. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.28.

Vidler Water Resources (NASDAQ:VWTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Vidler Water Resources had a return on equity of 7.07% and a net margin of 100.23%. The business had revenue of $2.93 million for the quarter.

Vidler Water Resources Profile

Vidler Water Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the water resource and water storage activities in the southwestern United States. It engages in selling its water rights and storage credits in Arizona, Colorado, Nevada, and New Mexico. The company sells its water rights to real estate developers, alternative energy facilities, or other commercial and industrial users, as well as to water utilities, municipalities, and other government agencies; and sells its stored water to state agencies, commercial developers, or municipalities for their commercial projects or communities.

