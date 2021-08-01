Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Purchases 13,308 Shares of Hemisphere Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMTV)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Hemisphere Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMTV) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 652,651 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,308 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 1.64% of Hemisphere Media Group worth $7,590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Hemisphere Media Group by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 25,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 4,311 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Hemisphere Media Group by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,001,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,664,000 after acquiring an additional 67,944 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hemisphere Media Group by 107.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 3,542 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Hemisphere Media Group by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,105,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,873,000 after acquiring an additional 142,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Hemisphere Media Group by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 264,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,087,000 after acquiring an additional 3,379 shares during the last quarter. 31.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HMTV stock opened at $12.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.03. Hemisphere Media Group, Inc. has a one year low of $7.64 and a one year high of $14.44.

Hemisphere Media Group (NASDAQ:HMTV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Hemisphere Media Group had a return on equity of 4.56% and a net margin of 26.58%. The business had revenue of $37.58 million during the quarter.

Hemisphere Media Group Company Profile

Hemisphere Media Group, Inc, the Spanish-language media company, operates broadcast and cable television networks, and digital content platforms. It operates Cinelatino, a cable movie network with approximately 17.9 million subscribers in the United States, Latin America, and Canada; WAPA, a broadcast television network and television content producer; WAPA.TV, a news and entertainment website, as well as mobile apps, featuring content produced by WAPA; and WAPA Deportes, a sports television network in Puerto Rico.

