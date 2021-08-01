Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Purchases 27,495 Shares of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) by 36.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 103,650 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,495 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.08% of Smartsheet worth $6,621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new position in Smartsheet in the first quarter worth $89,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Smartsheet in the first quarter worth $113,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in Smartsheet by 40.0% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Smartsheet by 14,050.0% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Smartsheet in the first quarter worth $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CRO Michael Arntz sold 7,500 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.86, for a total transaction of $486,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Patrick Mader sold 20,144 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total value of $1,093,013.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 399,331 shares in the company, valued at $21,667,700.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 337,190 shares of company stock worth $22,495,670 over the last three months. Insiders own 6.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SMAR opened at $72.55 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.08 billion, a PE ratio of -71.83 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $68.50. Smartsheet Inc has a 52-week low of $40.21 and a 52-week high of $85.43.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $117.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.76 million. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 22.90% and a negative net margin of 29.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.11) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SMAR shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Smartsheet in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Smartsheet from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Smartsheet from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Smartsheet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Smartsheet from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $80.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, June 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.81.

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

