Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Purchases 62,841 Shares of The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT) by 60.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 166,646 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 62,841 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 1.17% of The Joint worth $8,060,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of JYNT. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in The Joint in the 1st quarter valued at about $13,907,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in The Joint by 53,032.3% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 116,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,654,000 after buying an additional 116,671 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in The Joint in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,848,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in The Joint by 42.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 214,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,621,000 after buying an additional 63,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in The Joint by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 223,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,803,000 after buying an additional 22,109 shares in the last quarter. 79.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Joint alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Maxim Group lowered The Joint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Joint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on The Joint from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on The Joint from $61.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price objective on The Joint from $65.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.86.

In other The Joint news, Director Glenn J. Krevlin sold 17,281 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.27, for a total transaction of $851,434.87. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,147 shares in the company, valued at $253,592.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Bandera Partners Llc sold 369,313 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.64, for a total value of $26,457,583.32. In the last quarter, insiders sold 486,971 shares of company stock worth $34,409,504. 6.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

JYNT stock opened at $78.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.99 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.52. The Joint Corp. has a 12-month low of $13.65 and a 12-month high of $89.69.

The Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.13. The Joint had a return on equity of 37.82% and a net margin of 23.43%. The business had revenue of $17.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.64 million. On average, research analysts forecast that The Joint Corp. will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

The Joint Profile

The Joint Corp. develops, owns, operates, supports, and manages chiropractic clinics in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. It operates through direct ownership, management arrangements, franchising, and the sale of regional developer rights.

Further Reading: Profit Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JYNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT).

Receive News & Ratings for The Joint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Joint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.