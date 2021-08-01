Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Raises Holdings in Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) by 244.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 164,234 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 116,507 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.23% of Revolve Group worth $7,379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Revolve Group by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,677,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,374,000 after buying an additional 94,245 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its holdings in Revolve Group by 71.2% in the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,215,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,624,000 after buying an additional 505,460 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Revolve Group by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,151,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,714,000 after buying an additional 106,700 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Revolve Group by 34.9% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 994,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,676,000 after buying an additional 257,146 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in Revolve Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $22,934,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.88% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on RVLV shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Revolve Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Raymond James increased their target price on Revolve Group from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Revolve Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. B. Riley increased their target price on Revolve Group from $58.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Revolve Group from $53.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Revolve Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

In other news, major shareholder Mmmk Development, Inc. sold 51,838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.03, for a total value of $3,422,863.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Michael Mente sold 47,940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.21, for a total value of $3,269,987.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 500 shares in the company, valued at $34,105. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 1,831,376 shares of company stock valued at $105,868,967. Corporate insiders own 51.12% of the company’s stock.

Revolve Group stock opened at $69.61 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 2.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.55. Revolve Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.97 and a 12 month high of $73.38.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $178.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.28 million. Revolve Group had a return on equity of 36.19% and a net margin of 12.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. Research analysts predict that Revolve Group, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Revolve Group, Inc engages in the retail of next-generation fashion for millennial and generation Z consumers. It operates through the Revolve, and Forward segments. The Revolve segment offers assortment of apparel and footwear, accessories and beauty products from emerging, established and owned brands.

