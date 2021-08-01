Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Raises Stock Holdings in Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) by 205.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,234,735 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 830,514 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.53% of Comstock Resources worth $6,840,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Comstock Resources in the first quarter worth $69,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Comstock Resources by 30.5% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 113,716 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $630,000 after acquiring an additional 26,559 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comstock Resources in the first quarter worth $229,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Comstock Resources in the first quarter worth $224,000. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comstock Resources in the first quarter worth $57,000. 19.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Comstock Resources alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CRK opened at $6.08 on Friday. Comstock Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.24 and a 1 year high of $6.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.24 and a beta of 1.64.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.12. Comstock Resources had a positive return on equity of 8.07% and a negative net margin of 23.50%. The company had revenue of $340.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $294.50 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Comstock Resources, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

CRK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho increased their target price on Comstock Resources from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Comstock Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.73.

Comstock Resources Company Profile

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration for, development, and production of oil and natural gas primarily in Texas, Louisiana, and North Dakota. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 5.6 trillion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent and 17 million barrels of oil equivalent of proved reserves.

Recommended Story: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Receive News & Ratings for Comstock Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comstock Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.