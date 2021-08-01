Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Reduces Holdings in Zovio Inc (NASDAQ:ZVO)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its position in shares of Zovio Inc (NASDAQ:ZVO) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,866,066 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64,444 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 5.70% of Zovio worth $7,576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zovio during the 4th quarter valued at $21,330,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of Zovio during the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Zovio during the 4th quarter valued at $92,000. ACG Wealth bought a new stake in shares of Zovio during the 1st quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its stake in shares of Zovio by 50.4% during the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 29,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 9,826 shares during the period. 50.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Zovio alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ZVO opened at $2.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $81.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.62. Zovio Inc has a twelve month low of $2.02 and a twelve month high of $7.34.

Zovio (NASDAQ:ZVO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.04. Zovio had a negative return on equity of 0.38% and a negative net margin of 20.40%. The firm had revenue of $69.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.50 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Zovio Inc will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ZVO. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Zovio in a research note on Thursday. Northland Securities began coverage on Zovio in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zovio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

Zovio Profile

Zovio Inc operates as an education technology services company in the United States. The company offers recruiting, admissions, marketing, student finance, financial aid processing, financial aid advising, program advising, student retention advising, and support services for academics, information technology, and institutional support; web development and cybersecurity training services; and tutoring services.

Further Reading: Operating Income

Receive News & Ratings for Zovio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zovio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.