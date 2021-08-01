Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Reduces Stock Position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its holdings in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM) by 9.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 308,573 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,084 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.61% of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals worth $6,574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RYTM. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 38.3% during the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 6,005,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,739,000 after buying an additional 1,663,102 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,110,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,168,000 after buying an additional 493,253 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,145,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,905,000 after buying an additional 414,254 shares in the last quarter. Altium Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,743,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,740,000. Institutional investors own 94.64% of the company’s stock.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $17.29 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.76. The stock has a market cap of $868.13 million, a PE ratio of -12.62 and a beta of 1.45. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.25 and a fifty-two week high of $43.26.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($1.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($1.46). The firm had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.00 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.86.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Profile

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of rare genetic diseases of obesity. The company's lead product candidate is IMCIVREE, a potent melanocortin-4 receptor for the treatment of pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC), proprotein convertase subtilisin/kexin type 1, leptin receptor (LEPR) deficiency obesity, and Bardet-Biedl and AlstrÃ¶m syndrome.

