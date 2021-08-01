Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 3,658 Shares of Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBTC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its position in shares of Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBTC) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 246,114 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 3,658 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 2.05% of Enterprise Bancorp worth $8,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. M3F Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Enterprise Bancorp by 12.4% during the first quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 62,681 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,038,000 after buying an additional 6,918 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Enterprise Bancorp by 80.2% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,042 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 4,916 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Enterprise Bancorp by 0.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 50,727 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,650,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $228,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enterprise Bancorp by 0.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 132,261 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $4,301,000 after buying an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.46% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Ken S. Ansin sold 1,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.27, for a total value of $33,935.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $133,046.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ken S. Ansin sold 1,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.81, for a total value of $47,412.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $143,204.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,484 shares of company stock valued at $364,536 over the last three months. Insiders own 16.81% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EBTC opened at $32.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $392.73 million, a P/E ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 0.49. Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.81 and a 52-week high of $36.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $33.59.

Enterprise Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The savings and loans company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter. Enterprise Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 25.08%. The firm had revenue of $40.04 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%.

Enterprise Bancorp Company Profile

Enterprise Bancorp, Inc is a Massachusetts corporation that conducts substantially all its operations through Enterprise Bank and Trust Company, commonly referred to as Enterprise Bank, and has reported 126 consecutive profitable quarters. Enterprise Bank is principally engaged in the business of attracting deposits from the general public and investing in commercial loans and investment securities.

