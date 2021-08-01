Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 48,512 Shares of Farmer Bros. Co. (NASDAQ:FARM)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its holdings in Farmer Bros. Co. (NASDAQ:FARM) by 6.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 657,939 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,512 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 3.69% of Farmer Bros. worth $6,900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Farmer Bros. by 5.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,107,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,563,000 after purchasing an additional 57,046 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Farmer Bros. by 9.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 267,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,792,000 after purchasing an additional 23,450 shares in the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Farmer Bros. in the first quarter worth $2,011,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Farmer Bros. in the first quarter worth $1,537,000. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Farmer Bros. by 246.6% in the first quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 125,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 89,195 shares in the last quarter. 60.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FARM opened at $9.69 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.68 million, a P/E ratio of -3.54 and a beta of 1.67. Farmer Bros. Co. has a 1-year low of $3.40 and a 1-year high of $13.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.79.

Farmer Bros. (NASDAQ:FARM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.38). Farmer Bros. had a negative net margin of 12.60% and a negative return on equity of 26.90%. The company had revenue of $93.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.37 million. On average, analysts predict that Farmer Bros. Co. will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Farmer Bros. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th.

Farmer Bros. Profile

Farmer Bros. Co engages in the manufacture, wholesale, and distribution of coffee, tea, and culinary products in the United States. The company offers roast and ground coffee; frozen liquid coffee; flavoured and unflavoured iced and hot teas; culinary products, including gelatins and puddings, soup bases, dressings, gravy and sauce mixes, pancake and biscuit mixes, jellies and preserves, and coffee-related products, such as coffee filters, sugar, and creamers; spices; and other beverages comprising cappuccino, cocoa, granitas, and concentrated and ready-to-drink cold brew and iced coffee.

