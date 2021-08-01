Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 5,233 Shares of Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its stake in Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,552 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,233 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.12% of Alteryx worth $6,930,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AYX. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Alteryx in the fourth quarter worth about $75,886,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Alteryx in the first quarter worth about $31,892,000. First Pacific Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Alteryx in the first quarter worth about $13,921,000. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier raised its stake in shares of Alteryx by 18.9% in the first quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 882,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,230,000 after buying an additional 140,426 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alteryx during the first quarter worth about $7,876,000. 68.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on AYX shares. Truist Securities cut their target price on Alteryx from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup cut their target price on Alteryx from $148.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Alteryx from $95.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Alteryx from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, TheStreet cut Alteryx from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Alteryx has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.36.

Shares of NYSE AYX opened at $77.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.13, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $81.18. The company has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -101.84 and a beta of 0.73. Alteryx, Inc. has a twelve month low of $73.32 and a twelve month high of $181.08.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $118.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.08 million. Alteryx had a negative return on equity of 2.24% and a negative net margin of 9.81%. Alteryx’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alteryx, Inc. will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alteryx news, insider Christopher M. Lal sold 339 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.36, for a total transaction of $28,937.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dean Stoecker sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.33, for a total value of $587,475.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,714 shares of company stock valued at $2,101,867. 12.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alteryx, Inc provides end-to-end analytics platform for data analysts and scientists worldwide. Its analytic process automation software platform includes Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product used to create visual workflows or analytic processes; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; and Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications.

