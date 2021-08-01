Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 54,427 Shares of Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its holdings in Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,223,563 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 54,427 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 4.03% of Quad/Graphics worth $7,850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Quad/Graphics by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 55,889 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $665,000 after buying an additional 1,280 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Quad/Graphics by 266.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,699 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 4,873 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its holdings in Quad/Graphics by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 22,011 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 5,894 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Quad/Graphics by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 56,979 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 7,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Quad/Graphics during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:QUAD opened at $3.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $191.38 million, a P/E ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 2.13. Quad/Graphics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.11 and a 12 month high of $6.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.38, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Quad/Graphics (NYSE:QUAD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.26. The company had revenue of $705.80 million for the quarter. Quad/Graphics had a negative net margin of 3.76% and a positive return on equity of 12.34%.

In related news, CEO J Joel Quadracci bought 35,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.16 per share, for a total transaction of $111,548.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,442,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,559,232.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 9.12% of the company’s stock.

Quad/Graphics Profile

Quad/Graphics, Inc provides marketing solutions worldwide. The company operates in United States Print and Related Services, and International segments. It offers printing services, such as retail inserts, publications, catalogs, special interest publications, journals, direct mail, directories, in-store marketing and promotion, packaging, newspapers, custom print products, and other commercial and specialty printed products; and paper procurement services.

