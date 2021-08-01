Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 69,482 Shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its stake in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) by 13.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 444,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 69,482 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 2.28% of Greenhill & Co., Inc. worth $7,321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 225,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,716,000 after purchasing an additional 17,274 shares during the period. Nkcfo LLC bought a new position in Greenhill & Co., Inc. in the 1st quarter worth about $198,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 34,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 5,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 316.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,613 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on GHL shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Greenhill & Co., Inc. from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $15.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th.

In other news, Director Kevin Ferro acquired 35,937 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.91 per share, for a total transaction of $571,757.67. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 12,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $197,729.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 25.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GHL opened at $16.02 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.47. Greenhill & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.75 and a 12-month high of $20.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.95, a current ratio of 3.79 and a quick ratio of 3.79. The stock has a market cap of $312.71 million, a PE ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 0.94.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.48). Greenhill & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 83.55% and a net margin of 13.07%. The firm had revenue of $68.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.15 million. Research analysts expect that Greenhill & Co., Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. Profile

Greenhill & Co, Inc, an independent investment bank, provides financial and strategic advisory services to corporations, partnerships, institutions, and governments worldwide. The company offers advisory services related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, spin-offs, and other strategic transactions, as well as various stages of a transaction's life cycle ranging from initial structuring and negotiation to final execution.

