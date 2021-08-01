Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 9,001 Shares of CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its position in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) by 8.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 101,195 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,001 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.19% of CareDx worth $6,895,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CDNA. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in CareDx in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in CareDx by 16,600.0% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its holdings in CareDx by 13.8% in the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of CareDx by 58.0% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 643 shares during the period. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of CareDx in the first quarter worth about $140,000.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised CareDx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on CareDx in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on CareDx from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on CareDx in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on CareDx from $90.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.00.

In other news, CMO Sasha King sold 8,071 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total value of $726,470.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 50,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,551,535.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Reginald Seeto sold 5,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.67, for a total value of $513,505.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 136,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,715,201.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 196,885 shares of company stock valued at $15,534,793 in the last 90 days. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ CDNA opened at $84.04 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of -466.89 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $86.34. CareDx, Inc has a 1-year low of $29.86 and a 1-year high of $99.83.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.05. CareDx had a negative return on equity of 2.64% and a negative net margin of 3.53%. Equities analysts forecast that CareDx, Inc will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CareDx Company Profile

CareDx, Inc operates as a transplant diagnostics company, which discovers, develops and commercializes diagnostic solutions. Its product includes AlloMap, AlloSure and Laboratory products. The company was founded on December 21, 1998 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

