Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 9,965 Shares of FONAR Co. (NASDAQ:FONR)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its holdings in FONAR Co. (NASDAQ:FONR) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 399,192 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 9,965 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 6.09% of FONAR worth $7,222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FONR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in FONAR by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 55,954 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $971,000 after buying an additional 3,968 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in FONAR by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,329 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in FONAR by 100.6% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 20,236 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 10,147 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in FONAR by 329.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,391 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 14,871 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in FONAR in the 1st quarter valued at $223,000. 59.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FONR opened at $16.92 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.47. The company has a current ratio of 6.06, a quick ratio of 5.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. FONAR Co. has a twelve month low of $16.58 and a twelve month high of $26.49. The company has a market cap of $110.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 1.03.

FONAR (NASDAQ:FONR) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter. FONAR had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 7.61%. The business had revenue of $23.09 million for the quarter.

FONAR Company Profile

FONAR Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, sale, and servicing of magnetic resonance imaging scanners. It operates through the Manufacturing and Servicing of Medical Equipment; and Management of Diagnostic Imaging Center segments. The Manufacturing and Servicing of Medical Equipment segment promotes its product, Fonar Upright MRI.

