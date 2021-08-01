Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Trims Position in Horizon Global Co. (NYSE:HZN)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its stake in shares of Horizon Global Co. (NYSE:HZN) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 649,235 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,824 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 2.40% of Horizon Global worth $6,707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in Horizon Global by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,562,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,473,000 after buying an additional 361,311 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Horizon Global by 1.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 447,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,618,000 after purchasing an additional 6,077 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Horizon Global by 12.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 425,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,398,000 after purchasing an additional 46,919 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Horizon Global by 29.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 353,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,654,000 after purchasing an additional 79,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Horizon Global by 1.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 175,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,818,000 after purchasing an additional 2,408 shares in the last quarter. 53.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE HZN opened at $8.90 on Friday. Horizon Global Co. has a 12 month low of $3.35 and a 12 month high of $11.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $240.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.64 and a beta of 1.71. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.95.

Horizon Global (NYSE:HZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $199.19 million during the quarter.

In other news, Director John C. Kennedy bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.30 per share, for a total transaction of $73,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 751,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,488,994.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Terry Gohl acquired 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.22 per share, with a total value of $50,540.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 181,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,311,491.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 37,000 shares of company stock valued at $273,640 in the last three months. 12.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Horizon Global Profile

Horizon Global Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes a range of towing, trailering, cargo management, and other related accessory products worldwide. It operates through Horizon Americas and Horizon Europe-Africa segments. The company provides towing products, such as hitches/tow bars, fifth wheels, gooseneck hitches, weight distribution systems, brake controls, wiring harnesses, draw bars, ball mounts, crossbars, security products, and other towing accessories for attaching a trailer, camper, etc.

