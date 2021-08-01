Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Trims Stock Position in Exterran Co. (NYSE:EXTN)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its holdings in Exterran Co. (NYSE:EXTN) by 9.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,186,743 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 218,749 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 6.57% of Exterran worth $7,347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Exterran by 231.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,960 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 4,160 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exterran in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exterran in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exterran in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exterran in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. 68.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director William M. Goodyear purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.78 per share, with a total value of $75,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 141,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $533,494.08. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Chai Trust Co Llc acquired 350,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.83 per share, with a total value of $1,340,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 748,600 shares of company stock valued at $2,997,516 in the last ninety days. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Exterran from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th.

Shares of EXTN opened at $4.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.81 million, a P/E ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.77. Exterran Co. has a 1 year low of $2.77 and a 1 year high of $6.05.

Exterran (NYSE:EXTN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The energy company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.10). Exterran had a negative net margin of 17.94% and a negative return on equity of 28.72%. The firm had revenue of $136.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.53 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Exterran Co. will post -2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exterran Company Profile

Exterran Corporation, a systems and process company, provides various solutions in the oil, gas, water, and power markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Contract Operations, Aftermarket Services, and Product Sales. It offers compression, processing, and treating services through the operation of natural gas compression equipment, and crude oil and natural gas production and process equipment; and water treatment and power generation solutions.

