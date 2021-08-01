Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $225.78 Million

Analysts expect Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) to announce sales of $225.78 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Dine Brands Global’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $240.77 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $214.40 million. Dine Brands Global posted sales of $109.71 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 105.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dine Brands Global will report full-year sales of $878.91 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $852.30 million to $919.18 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $934.82 million, with estimates ranging from $913.70 million to $970.18 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Dine Brands Global.

Get Dine Brands Global alerts:

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.88. The company had revenue of $204.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.45 million. Dine Brands Global had a negative net margin of 14.67% and a negative return on equity of 10.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.45 EPS.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DIN. CL King increased their target price on shares of Dine Brands Global from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.70.

Dine Brands Global stock opened at $77.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.85 and a beta of 2.11. Dine Brands Global has a 52-week low of $43.18 and a 52-week high of $100.70. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.64.

In other Dine Brands Global news, Director Larry Alan Kay sold 449 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.18, for a total transaction of $44,082.82. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $985,825.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DIN. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Dine Brands Global by 4,159.4% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,097,560 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $98,813,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071,792 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dine Brands Global in the first quarter valued at about $24,251,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dine Brands Global by 8.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,935,914 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $264,318,000 after acquiring an additional 235,743 shares in the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dine Brands Global in the first quarter valued at about $19,952,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Dine Brands Global by 1,672.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 233,053 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $20,982,000 after acquiring an additional 219,908 shares in the last quarter. 86.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dine Brands Global Company Profile

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, operates, and rents full-service restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates in five segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, IHOP Franchise Operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

Featured Story: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dine Brands Global (DIN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Dine Brands Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dine Brands Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.