DinoSwap (DINO) 1-Day Volume Hits $6.32 Million

DinoSwap (CURRENCY:DINO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 1st. DinoSwap has a total market cap of $39.75 million and approximately $6.32 million worth of DinoSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DinoSwap coin can now be bought for $3.78 or 0.00009121 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, DinoSwap has traded up 14.8% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002412 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001821 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.01 or 0.00043421 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42.25 or 0.00101869 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $55.41 or 0.00133599 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,467.92 or 0.99989073 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002532 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $340.56 or 0.00821167 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DinoSwap’s total supply is 72,196,211 coins and its circulating supply is 10,507,503 coins. The Reddit community for DinoSwap is https://reddit.com/r/DinoSwapOfficial . DinoSwap’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DinoSwap is a cross-chain infrastructure and yield farming platform that builds liquidity for layer-one blockchains, AMMs and partnering projects. Telegram | Medium “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DinoSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DinoSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DinoSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

