Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.97 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) to post sales of $2.97 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eleven analysts have made estimates for Discovery’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.91 billion and the highest is $3.04 billion. Discovery posted sales of $2.54 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 16.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Discovery will report full year sales of $12.11 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $11.87 billion to $12.47 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $12.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.21 billion to $13.49 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Discovery.

Get Discovery alerts:

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. Discovery had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 9.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share.

DISCA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised shares of Discovery from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Discovery from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. upgraded shares of Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Discovery from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Discovery from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Discovery has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.44.

Shares of NASDAQ DISCA opened at $29.01 on Friday. Discovery has a 1 year low of $19.07 and a 1 year high of $78.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.12. The firm has a market cap of $14.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.36.

In other news, Director John C. Malone sold 124,839 shares of Discovery stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.68, for a total value of $3,705,221.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John C. Malone sold 6,768 shares of Discovery stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.15, for a total transaction of $197,287.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 244,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,130,235.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 131,627 shares of company stock worth $3,903,885. 5.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DISCA. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Discovery by 17.6% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 34,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 5,154 shares during the period. HGK Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Discovery during the second quarter worth approximately $3,985,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Discovery by 66.1% during the second quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 10,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 4,240 shares during the period. Sterneck Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Discovery during the second quarter worth approximately $301,000. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Discovery by 3.5% during the second quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 18,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. 40.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Discovery

Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, HGTV, Food Network, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, Science, MotorTrend, Discovery en EspaÃ±ol, Discovery Familia, Eurosport, TVN, Discovery Kids, Discovery Family, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

Featured Article: Systematic Risk

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Discovery (DISCA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.