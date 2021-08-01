dKargo Trading Up 32.1% Over Last 7 Days (DKA)

dKargo (CURRENCY:DKA) traded up 0% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 1st. dKargo has a total market cap of $121.71 million and $14.57 million worth of dKargo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, dKargo has traded up 32.1% against the dollar. One dKargo coin can now be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000286 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get dKargo alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002421 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.64 or 0.00054815 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002612 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.12 or 0.00014818 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002423 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $324.68 or 0.00786250 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00005424 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.40 or 0.00039720 BTC.

dKargo Coin Profile

DKA is a coin. It was first traded on May 8th, 2020. dKargo’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,030,841,666 coins. dKargo’s official website is dkargo.io/main_en.html . dKargo’s official Twitter account is @dKargo_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . dKargo’s official message board is medium.com/dkargo

According to CryptoCompare, “dKargo is a collaboration based distributed protocol for the next generation, which enables efficient and transparent logistics network using the blockchain technology. DKA, the platform-based token, allows various stakeholders on the value chain to participate in the open platform more voluntarily and actively. We intend to implement ‘flexible logistics’ by doing this, which was unimaginable in the existing ‘closed logistics’ network environment. DKA is a platform-based token. Participants of the platform can receive DKA as a reward for contributing logistics data in the system. Staking DKA will allow the stakeholders to provide services on the platform and can be used as an alternate payment method for any logistics services received. “

Buying and Selling dKargo

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as dKargo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade dKargo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy dKargo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for dKargo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for dKargo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.