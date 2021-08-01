DMM: Governance Hits Market Capitalization of $2.40 Million (DMG)

DMM: Governance (CURRENCY:DMG) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 1st. One DMM: Governance coin can now be purchased for $0.0479 or 0.00000120 BTC on major exchanges. DMM: Governance has a total market cap of $2.40 million and approximately $607,517.00 worth of DMM: Governance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, DMM: Governance has traded up 9% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002517 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.10 or 0.00055588 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002631 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.78 or 0.00014550 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002518 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $315.91 or 0.00794739 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00005304 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.24 or 0.00091160 BTC.

About DMM: Governance

DMG is a coin. Its launch date was May 18th, 2020. DMM: Governance’s total supply is 249,511,173 coins and its circulating supply is 50,171,667 coins. DMM: Governance’s official Twitter account is @DMMDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “DMM: Governance allows users to earn 6.25% on ETH, DAI, and USDC with DeFi Money Market (DMM) all backed by real-world income-generating assets viewable on-chain. “

DMM: Governance Coin Trading

