DMScript (DMST) Hits Market Capitalization of $1.82 Million

DMScript (CURRENCY:DMST) traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 1st. One DMScript coin can currently be bought for about $0.0304 or 0.00000077 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DMScript has a total market cap of $1.82 million and approximately $216,512.00 worth of DMScript was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, DMScript has traded 3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002520 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001843 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.04 or 0.00045433 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40.10 or 0.00100981 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $54.24 or 0.00136607 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $39,689.05 or 0.99957452 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002597 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $331.63 or 0.00835213 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DMScript Profile

DMScript’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 60,000,000 coins. DMScript’s official website is dmscript.com . DMScript’s official Twitter account is @DMScript and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling DMScript

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DMScript directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DMScript should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DMScript using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

