DMScript Market Capitalization Tops $1.57 Million (DMST)

DMScript (CURRENCY:DMST) traded 22.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 1st. One DMScript coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0262 or 0.00000063 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DMScript has a market capitalization of $1.57 million and approximately $116,424.00 worth of DMScript was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, DMScript has traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get DMScript alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002406 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001828 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.14 or 0.00043633 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.47 or 0.00102145 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.48 or 0.00133428 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41,520.71 or 0.99856825 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002539 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $343.02 or 0.00824971 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About DMScript

DMScript’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 60,000,000 coins. DMScript’s official website is dmscript.com . DMScript’s official Twitter account is @DMScript and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling DMScript

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DMScript directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DMScript should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DMScript using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DMScript Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DMScript and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.