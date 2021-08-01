DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP) Shares Sold by Eaton Vance Management

Eaton Vance Management reduced its position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP) by 39.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 153,400 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 99,813 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in DNP Select Income Fund were worth $1,516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DNP. Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund during the first quarter worth $72,792,000. 1607 Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund in the first quarter worth $7,125,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund in the first quarter worth $5,993,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 28.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,459,024 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $14,414,000 after buying an additional 320,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSB Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 460.4% in the first quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 366,070 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,617,000 after buying an additional 300,746 shares during the last quarter. 8.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:DNP opened at $10.62 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.54. DNP Select Income Fund Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.72 and a 12-month high of $11.02.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.34%.

DNP Select Income Fund Profile

DNP Select Income Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objectives are current income, long-term growth of income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in a portfolio of equity and fixed income securities of companies in the public utilities industry. DNP Select Income Fund was founded on January 21, 1986 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

