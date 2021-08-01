DOC.COM Price Reaches $0.0045 on Exchanges (MTC)

DOC.COM (CURRENCY:MTC) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 1st. In the last week, DOC.COM has traded 7.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. DOC.COM has a market capitalization of $3.47 million and $3,021.00 worth of DOC.COM was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DOC.COM coin can now be purchased for about $0.0045 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002433 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.86 or 0.00055608 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002618 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.01 or 0.00014615 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002435 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $323.02 or 0.00785760 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00005222 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.26 or 0.00039548 BTC.

DOC.COM Profile

MTC is a coin. It was first traded on January 15th, 2018. DOC.COM’s total supply is 783,285,021 coins and its circulating supply is 773,580,228 coins. The official message board for DOC.COM is cryptomaa.com/coin/MTC . DOC.COM’s official website is doc.com . DOC.COM’s official Twitter account is @Docademic

According to CryptoCompare, “The DOCADEMIC PLATFORM is a single globally-sourced healthcare service platform for the public that begins with free Human Doctor-AI assisted Video Telemedicine service (Docademic App) already in use in 20 countries by thousands of users and an associated suite of AI assisted tools and social network for the medical community (Docademic for Doctors). Combined, these produce the highest level of free basic quality healthcare allowing any individual to access the benefits and knowledge of healthcare. A universal native Token: the Medical Token Currency, MTC is the fuel that will power all services DOCADEMIC provides. “

